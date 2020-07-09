Marks & Spencer has a near-identical version of Queen Maxima's mustard suit

Power suits are fast-becoming a royal must-have - Queen Maxima, The Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Letizia have all been spotted wearing the desk-to-daywear trend on official visits - and we can see why. Earlier this week Queen Maxima stepped out in an all-mustard ensemble as she headed to the climbing forest Zeeuwse Helden to get better informed about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the tourism sector. She, as usual, looked phenomenal and we're pleased to say that we've scoured the internet and Marks & Spencer sells a near-identical version.

Queen Maxima wore a mustard suit on Wednesday

Costing a total of £56, this gorgeous two-piece is perfect for formal zoom meetings and social-distanced drinks with the girls. Easy-to-wear, you can use the linen-rich jacket to smarten up anything from plain t-shirts to mum jeans and box-fresh trainers. Making for a laid-back, regular fit, this summery jacket features relaxed ruched sleeves and chic pockets at the side. And the best part? It's been reduced from £45 to £31.50 in the M&S sale. As for the matching trousers, you can get your hands on these tapered, tailored bottoms for £24.50. Falling at a cropped 7/8 length, they sit at a mid-rise waist and include a Tortoiseshell button fastening.

Linen blazer, £31.50, Marks & Spencer

Linen trousers, £24.50, Marks and Spencer

If mustard yellow's not your colour, you can also channel Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia by shopping the same style in a rosy-hued pink. Back in March, Duchess Kate was photographed wearing a chic trouser suit - also from Marks & Spencer - as she made a private visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon alongside Prince William. Keeping the rest of her look understated, she chose a simple white blouse, muted heels and natural makeup, and styled her hair with a soft, effortless blow-dry. Her chosen outfit was made up of the brand's 'Wool Blend Double Breasted Blazer', and 'Wool Blend Slim Leg Cropped Trousers'.

Queen Maxima loves wearing bright colours



Queen Maxima stepped out again on Wednesday, this time channelling Elle Woods in Legally Blonde with a bright pink outfit. The 59-year-old attended the presentation of the Appeltjes van Oranje prize in the Netherlands, and she looked pretty in pink. The mum-of-three teamed her pink trousers and blouse combo with chunky pearl accessories and nude heels. Do we object? Most certainly not.

