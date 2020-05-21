Queen Maxima’s perfect summer dress hits three of summer’s biggest fashion trends The royal showed off serious style in a patchwork floral summer dress by Holly Willoughby fave Rixo

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is well known for her vibrant style, and as she stepped out for a (socially-distanced) visit to a local food bank in Delft, the royal not only showed her exuberant down-to-earth nature but also her on-point fashion sense. The Dutch Queen wore the perfect day to evening summer dress by Rixo which hit the mark on not one, not two, but THREE major fashion trends of the season: a modest Victorian-style silhouette, a dark floral print and a patchwork motif.

Queen Maxima wore a dark floral summer dress by Rixo – a fave label of Holly Willoughby – and it’s a style that’s just perfect for the season

King Willem-Alexander’s Argentine-born wife opted for Billie dress by the London label, whose vintage-inspired looks are loved by celebrities like Holly Willoughby, Heidi Klum and Laura Whitmore. The super cool frock, in the ‘Mixed Ditsy Floral’ print, is £305, and features alternating blue, red and pink floral prints in a fun and feminine patchwork motif.

Bille dress by Rixo, £305, Harrods

Victorian-style dresses in dark floral patterns are definitely a must-have this summer, and if you’re looking for a similar look at a lower price point, there are some great options out there.

Skyla dress by Superdry, £32.50, Superdry

The Skyla dress by Superdry is just £32.50 on sale and features the same tiered look as Queen Maxima’s outfit along with black trim for a patchwork style effect.

Lost Ink midi tea dress, £55, Asos

If you want a quirkier patchwork floral print and to show a bit more skin, we love the £55 Lost Ink midi dress, with a two-tone floral motif!

Just by swapping out your shoe and jewellery styles, all of these Queen Maxima inspired summer dresses will add some chic style to your wardrobe, and work for day or night.

