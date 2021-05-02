Princess Charlotte is adorable in Rachel Riley dress for sweet sixth birthday photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Charlotte celebrated her sixth birthday on May 2, and true to form, her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an adorable portrait to mark her special day.

Just like her mum Kate, Charlotte has her own royal influence when it comes to fashion - and we're in love with her adorable outfit!

SHOP: 12 best spring fashion picks for children

The young Princess wears a £59 floral dress by British children's clothing brand Rachel Riley in the snap, and it's too cute.

While the dress has now sold out, we have found a similar design by Monsoon for £20.

Floral Cotton Dress, £20, Monsoon

It comes after Charlotte appeared in an adorable video with her parents on Thursday, as the couple marked their tenth wedding anniversary.

The adorable footage shows Kate and William enjoying a walk on the beach with Charlotte and her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis - as well as toasting marshmellows by an open fire and playing together in their beautiful garden. How lovely is that?

Princess Charlotte is growing up quickly!

For the sweet video, Charlotte could be seen wearing her Ralph Lauren jumper and Penelope Chilvers boots, which are mini-me versions of her mother Kate's own favourite pair.

Happy birthday Charlotte!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.