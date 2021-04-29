Prince William and Kate Middleton's never-before-seen home video with their children will melt your heart This is so beautiful!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have thanked the public for their kind messages on the occasion of their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday 29 April, as well as all the support they have received in the past decade.

The royal couple released a never-before-seen home video with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and it is sure to warm your heart.

The sweet video showed the Cambridges enjoying some family time at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and taking part in fun activities like toasting marshmallows over an open fire and taking part in leisurely walks on the beach.

WATCH: The Cambridges' heart-melting home video

William and Kate were also seen chasing their kids around their garden, while Charlotte and Louis played on a seesaw and a swing. The Duchess once again showed off her country chic style, wearing a Boden frill jumper that she has previously worn before for her Hold Still portrait.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the message on social media read.

Film maker Will Warr who shot the video also wrote on Instagram: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 10th wedding anniversary. A true privilege to capture precious moments with The Duke and Duchess at home with their children."

William and Kate also shared this portrait

The video comes after the Duke and Duchess also released two beautiful portraits on the eve of their wedding anniversary. The couple, who were photographed at home at Kensington Palace, look so loved-up in the intimate shots, and while they generally keep PDA to a minimum, they were pictured sweetly embracing. Camera Press photographer Chris Floyd had the honour of taking the portraits.

Prince William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. Just like many royal couples, the wedding was a huge affair, with around 1,900 guests invited to the religious ceremony and some 600 people then invited to a luncheon at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen.

The royal couple married ten years ago

Although the royal couple have released this video and two portraits, they usually celebrate their anniversary privately, but this year they could have a dinner at a restaurant following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Last year, Kate was actually working on the special day, joining a roundtable discussion via video link with charities that support new mothers and pregnant women. In the case of their fourth anniversary, the Duchess was overdue with the couple's second child, Princess Charlotte.

For their first anniversary in 2012, William and Kate spent the weekend in Suffolk, where they attended the wedding of the Duchess' school friend, Hannah Gillingham, the day before.

Kate cooked her husband fish en papillote – fish wrapped in parchment paper – as a nod to the traditional first wedding anniversary gift of paper.

The wedding took place at Westminster Abbey

On her wedding day, Kate actually broke royal protocal when she decided to wear her hair down. According to the documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, Kate was encouraged by royal officials to wear her hair up.

"Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion," said royal reporter Ashley Pearson.

It is custom for royal brides throughout history to wear their hair up on their wedding day, and many brides even after the Duchess have adhered to this age-old convention. The Duchess of Sussex wore a low chignon and Princess Eugenie also had an updo for her nuptials.

Everything else about the Duchess of Cambridge's immaculate royal wedding look was kept very traditional though.

Her iconic Alexander McQueen gown made in collaboration with Sarah Burton was the epitome of elegance with demure lace sleeves and a sweeping skirt. Her breathtaking veil with beautiful trim of hand-embroidered flowers perfectly completed her bridal ensemble.

