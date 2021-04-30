Prince George's cosy outdoor jumper costs just £5.95 - and he's taking after mum Kate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're still not over the adorable video that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released to mark their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday!

The royal couple starred in the footage alongside their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, climbing sand dunes and playing in the family's idyllic home garden.

And while Kate's off-duty style moment caught the eye of fashion fans as usual, royal-watchers were just as interested in what the Cambridge children wore, too - and all three looked suitably adorable.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Prince William & Kate release footage celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary

Prince George in fact showed a sweet nod to his mum's own style by wearing a cosy zip-up jumper from Regatta, a brand that the Duchess has worn before. Kate owns a special jacket made by the brand with the Heads Together logo on it, which she wore to watch the London Marathon in 2017.

Half zip fleece, £5.95, Regatta

And if you want to get your hands on the style that Kate favours for her son Prince George, you're in luck, as it's currently reduced in the brand's sale from £12 down to just £5.95.

The young royal's shade of Dark Khaki appears to have already sold out, but there's plenty of other colours to choose from.

Kate's Heads Together fleece was made by Regatta

Elsewhere in the video, Princess Charlotte looked equally as sweet in her Ralph Lauren jumper and Penelope Chilvers boots, which are a mini-me version of Kate's own favourite pair. It's clear to see that she stays loyal to her go-to fashion brands even when shopping for her children!

The royal couple captioned their gorgeous new video on Thursday: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C.

