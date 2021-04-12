Prince George wears adorable Converse trainers in sweet new photo

Prince George has appeared in a sweet new picture with his great-grandpa, shared by Prince William in memory of Prince Philip.

The adorable snap shows the young royal, who was two at the time, riding in a carriage with the Duke of Edinburgh, who proudly took the reins.

George, who also holds a story book in the photo, wore his blue jumper from Cachet Kids which he was also pictured wearing in an official Christmas card photo with his family in 2015 - and we can just make out a glimpse of his blue Converse trainers, too.

Prince William shared an unseen snap of Prince George and Prince Philip

The young Prince often sported his Converse All Stars while enjoying time with the wider family as a toddler - he was also pictured wearing them during a day at the beach with grandmother Carole Middleton in 2015.

To go alongside the image, Prince William wrote a moving tribute to Prince Philip. He wrote: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family."

He added: "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

Prince Philip passed away on Friday

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

