Queen Letizia surprises royal fans in the dreamiest silk dress

Queen Letizia is revered as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, and her latest look has fans obsessed. Attending the Gran Angular and El Barco De Vapor literature awards on Tuesday, the monarch donned a green scarf-print dress from Sandro.

Teaming her emerald midi with black stilettos and a matching handbag, Letizia gave off major summer vibes in her paisley print frock. Wearing her brunette tresses down in a glossy blow-dry, she opted for her favourite makeup look – a soft brown shadow combined with statement lashes and a subtle hint of bronzer.

Letizia attended the Gran Angular and El Barco De Vapor literature awards on Tuesday

Eagle-eyed fans might recognise Letizia's dress from a number of her royal engagements. She first wore it in 2018 while celebrating the 80th anniversary of Marca newspaper, and later in 2019 during her visit to the Real Monasterio de La Encarnacion in Madrid.

Feeling inspired? We've found a number of similar styles from the high street – and Letizia would certainly approve.

Pleated Midi Dress, £160, Ted Baker

Reduced from £229 to £160 in the sale, Ted Baker is selling this stunning pleated design. Adorned in an overall floral print, the long sleeves, tie neck and tiered skirt adds a fun and flirty feel.

Scallop Dress, £35, Monsoon

Another of our favourites is this scalloped v-neck dress which costs £35 in the Monsoon sale. Boasting a slim-fit bodice that flows beautifully into a pleated skirt, it's sure to become a fashion favourite.

Whistles Teal Dress, £44, John Lewis

An affordable alternative, Whistles £44 frock comes in a rich teal hue, similar to Letizia's. Pair it with box-fresh trainers in the summer and knee-high boots on those colder days.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Queen Letizia's sweet summer style

Letizia often recycles her favourite outfits, and she recently stepped out in a blazer dress that has a very special meaning behind it. Looking effortlessly elegant in her tweed midi, which she first wore 15 years ago at her daughter Princess Leonor's christening, Letizia coordinated her sentimental style with brown criss-cross stilettos by Magrit.

