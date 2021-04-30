Queen Letizia wows in bold summer ensemble for royal visit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cementing her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Queen Letizia just stepped out in the ultimate summer ensemble – and it has serious Kate Middleton vibes. Attending the 6th Educational Congress on Rare Diseases, the monarch teamed her fiery red culottes from Uterque with a white puff-sleeved blouse by Massimo Dutti.

RELATED: Queen Letizia looks super chic in monochrome checked coat and leather leggings

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Queen Letizia's Sweet Summer Style

Accessorising her desk-to-daywear look with block heels and gold jewellery, the mum-of-two was a picture of poise. Keeping safe in a face covering, Letizia's brunette tresses had been blow-dried to perfection, complimenting her natural and dewy makeup.

READ: Queen Letizia channels Kate Middleton in the dreamiest blue wrap dress

Queen Letizia looked so chic on Friday

When it comes to fashion, Queen Letizia is a big fan of recycling, and she first donned her vibrant culottes in 2016 to attend a Red Cross fundraising day.

As for her designer blouse, it's clearly a firm favourite for summer, as just last year Letizia wore it on her royal tour of Spain. Tucking her elegant knit into black high-waisted trousers from Emporio Armani complete with espadrille wedges, the monarch's monochrome look certainly made a statement.

Want to recreate Letizia's latest ensemble? We've found a number of alternatives from the high street.

MORE: 7 most expensive royal wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more

Pink Culottes, was £79 NOW £35.90, Phase Eight

Retailing at £35.90, Phase Eight is selling a near-identical pair of culottes in a vibrant pink shade. Reduced from £79, this deal is too good to miss! Heading out at the weekends? Team your new go-to trousers with a T-shirt, box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag. Getting glammed up for drinks with the girls or a date night in the city? Add strappy sandals, a blouse and dangly earrings.

Puff Sleeve Blouse, £12.99, H&M

H&M's puff-sleeved blouse is just like Letizia's. Costing an affordable £12.99, it's an everyday staple that can be paired with everything from high-waisted jeans to trousers and pencil skirts.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.