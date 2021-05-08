We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain gave us major Chanel vibes when she stepped out in a stunning blazer dress on Friday – and it has a very special meaning behind it. A firm believer in sustainable fashion, the monarch was a picture of poise in her recycled midi, which she first wore 15 years ago at her daughter Princess Leonor's christening.

Attending the ceremony of the delivery of the National Flag to the ACAVIET (Aviation Academy of the Army) in Colmenar Viejo, Letizia's latest look certainly made an impression.

The monarch presided over a military ceremony in Colmenar Viejo

Teaming her tweed frock with brown criss-cross stilettos by Magrit, the mum-of-two swept her brunette locks into a low and sleek chignon, rocking a brown smokey eyeshadow complete with statement dark lashes.

Queen Letizia first wore her tweed midi in 2006

Feeling inspired? We've rounded up our favourite tweed pieces, so you can recreate her look for less.

VIDEO: Queen Letizia's sweet summer style

Priced at £50, River Island's pinafore dress features organza cuffed sleeves, a classic shirt collar and pearl buttons. Adorned in a similar checked print to Letizia's, we're adding it to our baskets ASAP.

Cream Pinafore Dress, £60, River Island

Karen Millen is selling the most sophisticated blazer dress in blush - and even better, it's reduced to £141.75 in the sale. Evoking a sense of heritage, this timeless style is made from classic bouclé fabric and accentuated with signature branded buttons and zipper cuffs.

Tweed Blazer Dress, £141.75, Karen Millen

L.K.Bennett's shift dress is perfect for summer. Crafted from beautiful Italian cream tweed, it boasts a round neck, short sleeves, nipped-in waist and faux patch pockets. Polished off with gold buttons, the brand recommends pairing your new favourite frock with trainers on casual days or courts for smarter occasions.

Cream Shift Dress, £250, L.K.Bennett

Back in 2006, Letizia first wore her blazer dress with silver droplet earrings and metallic gold pumps. Princess Leonor's Christening was held on January 14 at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Cardinal Antonio Maria Rouco Varela helmed the ceremony, baptising the young princess with water from the river Jordan.

