﻿
letizia-monochrome

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia stuns royal fans in the chicest monochrome outfit

Queen Letizia looked so glam

Megan Bull

Queen Letizia loves a monochrome mix, and she just put together the chicest outfit. Cementing her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, the monarch teamed a black high-neck knit from Hugo Boss with a white pleated skirt by Adolfo Domínguez. Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, she completed her look with a statement belt, Manolo pumps and her favourite Nina Ricci 'Arc' leather clutch. 

RELATED: Queen Letizia suffers awkward moment during public outing in Madrid

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia's best summer outfits!

Pictured alongside her husband King Felipe VI at the IFEMA New Brand And Strategy event in Madrid, Letizia wore her brunette locks in a sleek, straight style that showcased her diamond teardrop earrings. Donning a protective face covering for the event, she rocked a brown smokey shadow complete with long lashes and a subtle hint of bronzer – stunning. 

READ: Queen Letizia wows royal fans in fitted grey suit and stilettos

monochrome-look-letizia

Queen Letizia attended the IFEMA New Brand And Strategy event in Madrid

In love with her latest look? We've rounded up a number of stylish alternatives from the high street, so you can recreate it for less.

pleated-fc-skirt

 Crepe Midi Skirt, £75, French Connection

SHOP NOW

French Connection is selling the dreamiest skirt for just £75 and we're adding it to our baskets ASAP. Made from lightweight crepe, this floaty midi will certainly add a touch of luxury to your summer wardrobe. Create the ultimate date night ensemble by adding a bodysuit, heels and a matching clutch bag. Feeling casual? Add a camisole, denim jacket and box-fresh trainers into the mix. 

MORE: Queen Letizia steps out in stylish monochrome outfit for new outing

new-look-high-neck-top

Black High Neck Top, £12.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

As for Letizia's jumper, New Look has a near-identical version for £12.99. It also comes in two other colours – off-white and mink – and would look so chic paired with everything from high-waisted jeans to work trousers, pencil skirts and tailored shorts. 

While Letizia loves a monochrome outfit, she's also a big fan of bright colours. Earlier this week, the mum-of-two stepped out at the Clara Campoamor tribute at the Congress of Deputies in a vibrant suit by Roberto Torretta. Looking ravishing in red, the monarch paired her bold two-piece with suede heels and a snakeskin clutch. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about queen letizia

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.