Queen Letizia stuns royal fans in the chicest monochrome outfit

Queen Letizia loves a monochrome mix, and she just put together the chicest outfit. Cementing her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, the monarch teamed a black high-neck knit from Hugo Boss with a white pleated skirt by Adolfo Domínguez. Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, she completed her look with a statement belt, Manolo pumps and her favourite Nina Ricci 'Arc' leather clutch.

Pictured alongside her husband King Felipe VI at the IFEMA New Brand And Strategy event in Madrid, Letizia wore her brunette locks in a sleek, straight style that showcased her diamond teardrop earrings. Donning a protective face covering for the event, she rocked a brown smokey shadow complete with long lashes and a subtle hint of bronzer – stunning.

Queen Letizia attended the IFEMA New Brand And Strategy event in Madrid

In love with her latest look? We've rounded up a number of stylish alternatives from the high street, so you can recreate it for less.

Crepe Midi Skirt, £75, French Connection

French Connection is selling the dreamiest skirt for just £75 and we're adding it to our baskets ASAP. Made from lightweight crepe, this floaty midi will certainly add a touch of luxury to your summer wardrobe. Create the ultimate date night ensemble by adding a bodysuit, heels and a matching clutch bag. Feeling casual? Add a camisole, denim jacket and box-fresh trainers into the mix.

Black High Neck Top, £12.99, New Look

As for Letizia's jumper, New Look has a near-identical version for £12.99. It also comes in two other colours – off-white and mink – and would look so chic paired with everything from high-waisted jeans to work trousers, pencil skirts and tailored shorts.

While Letizia loves a monochrome outfit, she's also a big fan of bright colours. Earlier this week, the mum-of-two stepped out at the Clara Campoamor tribute at the Congress of Deputies in a vibrant suit by Roberto Torretta. Looking ravishing in red, the monarch paired her bold two-piece with suede heels and a snakeskin clutch.

