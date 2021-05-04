Queen Letizia surprises in leather look for a night at the theatre

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia sported a surprising outfit on Sunday as she enjoyed a trip to the theatre with her family, attending a performance of Benjamin Britten's opera Peter Grimes at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

The stylish royal wore a black leather jacket teamed with a pastel pink blouse for the outing, as she celebrated Mother's Day in Spain with her husband and two daughters.

The mother-of-two finished off the chic ensemble with a pair of black culottes and pointed black flat pumps, wearing a white face mask in order to keep safe whilst out and about.

Her hair looked sleek and straight for the occasion, and her makeup appeared minimal, showing off the Queen's natural beauty.

Leonor, the royal's eldest daughter, wore a matching leather jacket as she stood next to her mother, whilst her youngest daughter Sofia wore a simple white top with black trousers and a checked coat.

Queen Letizia and her daughter wore matching leather jackets

Although the Spanish Queen's exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing high-street alternative if you were hoping to sport a similar leather jacket this summer.

This jacket from ASOS is a super similar shape to Queen Letizia's one, and is perfect for throwing over mini dresses in the evening when the temperature starts to drop.

Lab Leather black leather jacket, £125, ASOS

The royal is known for her stylish ensembles, and last week was seen in the ultimate summer outfit, consisting of a pair of fiery red culottes from Uterque with a white puff-sleeved blouse by Massimo Dutti.

Accessorising her desk-to-daywear look with block heels and gold jewellery, the royal was a picture of poise. The Queen's brunette tresses had been blow-dried to perfection, complimenting her natural and dewy makeup.

The royal looked summer ready in the red trousers

When it comes to fashion, Queen Letizia is a big fan of recycling, and she first donned her vibrant culottes in 2016 to attend a Red Cross fundraising day.

As for her designer blouse, it's clearly a firm favourite for summer, as just last year Letizia wore it on her royal tour of Spain.

