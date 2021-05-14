Princess Anne surprises with genius face mask hack during new appearance This hack will be sure to protect your hairdo!

Princess Anne surprised royal fans on Thursday when she showcased her genius face mask hack to protect her hair during a new appearance.

The Queen's daughter was on a visit to the UCL Eastman Dental Institute, and could be seen wearing one strap from her mask tied around the back of her neck, with the other ingeniously tied around the top of her head, making sure to not interfere with her stylish updo.

Princess Anne formally opened the new world-class facility, which includes state-of-the-art teaching and research equipment, and will be home to around 350 postgraduates and 60 PhD dental students.

The royal wore a bright red button-up coat for the occasion, paired with a chic black A-line skirt, navy gloves, a patterned neck scarf and pearl earrings.

Princess Anne wore a bright red coat for the visit (Photo: James Tye Photography)

Anne is Chancellor of The University of London, and could be seen talking to a range of staff members at the facility, keeping her face mask on to ensure everyone was staying safe.

The 70-year-old has been throwing herself back into royal duties lately, and just last month was spotted on her first royal engagement since the funeral of her father, Prince Philip.

Princess Anne debuted her genius hack to protect her hairdo (Photo: James Tye Photography)

Anne looked chic in a checked coat, which she wore over a red, knee-length dress and a pair of suede boots.

The Princess visited three hospitals in Gloucestershire to thank staff for their hard work over the past year.

Her first stop was at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where she opened a new garden that commemorates loved ones lost to COVID-19.

Princess Anne visited three hospitals (Photo: Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

Anne then visited the nearby Wotton Lawn Hospital to speak to healthcare professionals from Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Finally, Her Royal Highness visited Cheltenham General Hospital to see the hundreds of commemorative wire dandelions that have been placed in an open green space, each bearing a tribute to a loved one who lost their life to coronavirus.

