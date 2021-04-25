Princess Anne and husband Timothy Laurence step out for rare joint appearance The royal couple marked Anzac Day

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence stepped out for a rare joint engagement on Sunday as they marked Anzac Day.

The couple were pictured attending a Dawn Service at the Australian War Memorial at Wellington Arch in London. Anzac Day - April 25 - marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.

The Princess Royal looked beautiful in an eye-catching purple coat and matching hat, wrapping up warm with a pale lilac scarf and black knee-high boots. She accessorised with pearl earrings and her medals and a poppy pinned to her jacket.

Timothy, meanwhile, opted for a long black coat, a contrasting white shirt and a striped tie, similarly adding his medals and a poppy.

During the engagement, which had a reduced number of attendees due to COVID-19, Princess Anne was pictured laying a wreath at both the Australian and New Zealand War Memorials and signing a book of remembrance.

Princess Anne was pictured laying a wreath at the New Zealand war memorial

Anne and Timothy will also attend the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Sunday.

The Duke of Cambridge also marked the occasion by sharing a message to the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions in London, along with some Anzac biscuits, on Friday morning.

In his message, he paid tribute to the "indomitable spirit" and "courage" of Australian and New Zealand forces.

The royal couple marked Anzac Day with a Dawn Service at Wellington Arch

It read: "This Anzac Day, Catherine and I join Australians and New Zealanders across the world to remember and honour the servicemen and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.

"Today we stand together to reflect not only on their sacrifices, but also their courage, sense of duty, and their famously indomitable spirit.

"Though many will still be unable to come together in person this year, we are heartened in the knowledge that Australians and New Zealanders will continue to commemorate those who have given so much for our freedoms.

"The Anzac qualities of endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship are admired as fiercely as ever before. Lest we forget."

