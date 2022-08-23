Princess Anne's gifted estate where children Zara and Peter live too – tour The Queen gifted Anne the property in 1976

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence reside at Gatcombe Park and the vast estate is also home to The Princess Royal's two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

The property was once owned by Lord Butler of Saffron Walden, who was a conservative Member of Parliament, until the Queen bought it in 1976 for her daughter as a wedding gift when Anne married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

The impressive Grade II-listed property sits within a 730-acre estate between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire. The manor house itself is reported to have five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory. Tour the amazing home of the Queen's daughter Princess Anne…

The Princess Royal has stayed at the property since 1976 when the Queen purchased it for her daughter and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

The royal no doubt enjoys being close to her family; her son Peter lives in is own property on the estate and so does her daughter Zara along with her husband Mike Tindall and their children Mia, Lena and baby Lucas.

Princess Anne's estate

Meanwhile, Princess Anne's brother Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall spend much of their time at Highgrove, which is just a few miles away in nearby Tetbury.

Princess Anne's living room

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Princess Anne and her husband were photographed in the living room. It showed a cosy set-up complete with floral sofa and armchair and a selection of wooden furniture.

Princess Anne has lime green curtains

Anne revealed another glimpse of the living room when she made a virtual appearance last year. It showed that the space has bold lime green curtains, and there is a photo of Anne and her brother Prince Charles on display.

Princess Anne's reception room

On Anne's 70th birthday on 15 August 2020, she posed for a series of photos in a separate reception room. It's designed with stone flooring and luxurious furniture including a rose gold armchair where The Princess Royal sat.

Princess Anne's staircase

A second photo of Anne gave a closer look at the stairs, showing that it has white wainscoting running down either side, a black steel bannister with wooden railings, and burnt orange walls. There is also a selection of framed photos positioned on the wall.

Gatcombe is run as a working farm with livestock including cattle and breeding horses. The estate also hosts many equestrian events throughout the year, including the Gatcombe International Horse Trials, where Anne's daughter Zara typically competes and all the family enjoy a day out together.

Gatcombe Park was bought for Princess Anne by the Queen

Princess Anne has previously told Countryfile about her life on the estate, and why farming is vital to its upkeep, explaining: "It's really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this. Being able to take on a place like this – for me, I’ve got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here."

She also maintains a London residence at St James's Palace for when she's in London for work.

