Princess Anne paid a touching tribute to her late father, the Duke of Edinburgh on Wednesday. The Princess Royal opted to wear a symbolic naval brooch in honour of Prince Philip's naval career for her first in-person appearance since her father’s death.

Anne, who is Chief Commandant for Women in The Royal Navy and also holds the rank of Admiral, visited the Royal Yacht Squadron on the Isle of Wight before travelling to the Royal Victoria Yacht Club by boat.

The 70-year-old royal chose a fitting accessory for the occasion, wearing her Tudor Crown of the Royal Naval Brooch in memory of her late father who served an honorable career in the Royal Navy.

Princess Anne, the only daughter of the Queen and the Duke – wore a smart navy blue jacket paired with black trousers. In line with royal tradition that all family members are to wear dark colours following the death of a royal, she donned simple black shoes, gloves and a black bag during her engagement.

The Princess wore dark colours to commemorate her father's death

During the engagement, the Princess royal recalled how much her father liked going to the island and encouraging young people to sail. She said: "It was certainly a natural evolution, I think here, for the Royal Yacht Squadron to get more involved with the youth sailing side of it."

Philip, who passed his legacy of military service onto his children, was Captain General of the Royal Marines for 64 years before retiring in 2017.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday, rose rapidly through the ranks, earning promotion after promotion, with some believing he could have become First Sea Lord - the professional head of the Royal Navy.

Philip at Royal Naval Officers' School in Hawthorn, Wiltshire in 1947

Following her father's passing, Anne shared a touching tribute to Prince Philip alongside a photo of them at the London 2012 Olympics on Sunday.

She wrote: "You know it's going to happen but you are never really ready. My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."

