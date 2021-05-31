Queen Letizia’s cute pink outfit might be her best look yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Talk about looking pretty in pink! We couldn’t take our eyes of Queen Letizia’s gorgeous pink blazer dress as she joined husband King Felipe of Spain for a ceremony to mark Armed Forces Day in Madrid.

The Spanish royal looked effortlessly stylish in her blush pink double-breasted dress, which she teamed with fuchsia stilettos and a matching box clutch. And of course in line with Spain’s coronavirus measures, she wore a face mask to attend the event.

Queen Letizia wore the perfect summer look - an on-trend pink blazer dress with matching accessories

Fans of the royal may recognise her fab pink accessories – from Spanish designer Magrit – from the first time she met then-First Lady Melania Trump at the White House in 2018.

If you're feeling the Spanish Queen’s pink look, you’ll be pleased to know that versions of the blazer dress can be found on the high street. It’s a dead cert for summer if you’re tired of floaty floral dresses and want something a bit more sharp.

And the best thing is that all of them are in the sale so hurry if you want to grab a bargain.

This is a look you can dress up with some towering heels – just like Letizia did, but we can equally see it looking elegant with some strappy sandals or super funky with some white sneaks. The possibilities are endless!

Get The Look: Pink blazer dresses inspired by Queen Letizia

4th & Reckless blazer dress in dusty pink, was £55 now £32 / $38.25, ASOS

Tall puff sleeve blazer dress, was £30 now £24 / $24, Boohoo

Pinstripe belted blazer dress, was £50 now £37.50 / $51, Nasty Gal

Classic double breasted blazer dress, was £119 now £59.95 / $85.09, Ultramodan

