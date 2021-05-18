Queen Letizia's dreamy floral dress is a summer vibe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Resuming her royal duties on Monday, Queen Letizia of Spain just stepped out in the dreamiest floral frock while attending the National Research Awards 2020 at the El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Ready for summer, the monarch recycled her pastel shirt dress from Boss as she joined her husband Prince Felipe VI at the ceremony.

Queen Letizia attended the National Research Awards 2020 alongside Prince Felipe VI

A picture of poise, Letizia teamed her pastel ensemble with cherry red court shoes and opted for minimal jewellery. Rocking her signature glossy blowdry, the mum-of-two showcased her natural beauty as she modelled a subtle copper shadow complete with statement lashes and honey-hued blusher.

Recognise her dress? The monarch first donned her designer midi in November 2019 for the 200th anniversary of the Prado Museum. She also wore it last year while attending audiences for representatives of the Association "VISUAL TEAF" and representatives of the Federation of Celiac Associations of Spain.

In love with her outfit? While Letizia's £449 frock has since sold out, we've found a number of high street alternatives so you can recreate her look for less.

Floral Tie Front Midi Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Retailing at £39.50, Marks & Spencer's floral dress is made from sustainably sourced viscose. Giving off major boho vibes, the floaty blouson sleeves and frilled cuffs add a feminine finish, while the waist-cinching tie detail creates an uber flattering silhouette.

Poppy Print Dress, £99, Monsoon

Adorned in a vibrant poppy print, Monsoon's version brings a whole new meaning to flower power. Part of the brand's eco-friendly range, it's fitted with a round neckline, subtle tiered skirt and a low V-cut back. A summer staple, we can see it paired with bright white trainers, a raffia tote and retro sunglasses.

Queen Letizia is regarded as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, and she's been recycling a number of her most iconic looks over the past few weeks. Earlier this month, the monarch had fans swooning over her emerald scarf print dress from Sandro, which she wore to the Gran Angular and El Barco De Vapor literature awards. Coordinating with black stilettos and a matching handbag, we couldn't take our eyes off of her elegant outfit.

