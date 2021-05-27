We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia just took power dressing to a whole new level! Stepping out in a grey fitted pencil dress to attend a meeting with the Spanish Federation of Women Directors, Executives, Professionals and Entrepreneurs, the monarch looked absolutely stunning on Thursday.

Recycling one of her favourite designs by Hugo Boss – the belted midi which she first wore to mark Rare Disease Day in 2019 – Letizia completed her ensemble with silver dangly earrings, contrasting monochrome stilettos and a white handbag.

Queen Letizia nailed business chic on Thursday

Wearing her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, the mum-of-two opted for her go-to makeup look, modelling a brown smokey eye complete with long, dark lashes and a subtle hint of bronzer.

Feeling inspired? While Letizia's exact dress is no longer available to shop, we've found the most glamorous high street alternatives.

Grey Collar Wrap Dress, £119.25, Karen Millen

Karen Millen is selling this gorgeous grey wrap dress in the sale. Reduced from £159 to £119.25, it features a darted bust, wrap-over neckline and cleverly placed panelling designed to flatter your figure. A wardrobe staple, this timeless style is ideal for the office – just add your favourite heels and you're good to go.

Checked Dress, £24.99, H&M

We're loving this checked number from H&M. Priced at an affordable £24.99, it also comes in three other colours – black, khaki and grey-green.

Letizia's been recycling a number of her go-to dresses on royal engagements lately, and fans are loving her outfits. Earlier this month, the monarch donned a pink floral frock while attending the National Research Awards 2020 at the El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Joined by her husband, Prince Felipe VI at the ceremony, she paired her pastel ensemble with cherry red court shoes and opted for minimal jewellery.

