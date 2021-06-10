Duchess Camilla wows in silk dress for sweet date night with Prince Charles The royal couple enjoyed a visit to the ballet

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales stepped out for a night at the ballet on Tuesday evening, dressed up in their finest!

Camilla looked elegant as always for their sweet evening date at the Royal Opera House, wearing a pretty blue silk snowdrop print dress by one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare.

The couple attended a performance by The Royal Ballet to celebrate the return of the arts and entertainment industry post lockdown, and no doubt the Duchess, who is known to be passionate about ballet, was thrilled at the opportunity.

To complete her chic look, she wore her platinum hair in her usual bouncy blowdry and added a pair of modest earrings, alongside a ring and gold bracelet. The royal made sure to keep safe by putting on a face mask before she entered the venue.

Charles and Camilla privately watched Balanchine and Robbins, a ballet which celebrates the American choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins. After the performance, the Prince and the Duchess joined a reception to meet with dancers and Royal Opera House staff.

It was only on Wednesday that Camilla was indulging in her love of ballet once again, as she met with Dame Darcey Bussell to take a look at the new 'On Point: Royal Academy of Dance at 100' display at The V&A.

Camilla with Darcey Bussell at The V&A

The royal dressed for the lovely warm weather in a beautiful pastel blue shirt dress, which she teamed with nude pumps and classic gold jewellery - and she carried her woven handbag by Bottega Veneta.

Camilla once again sported her on-trend arm candy when she stepped out earlier on Thursday, visiting the Garden Museum to open the annual British Flowers Week Festival in a bold, tropical-print dress.

Wearing a tropical print dress earlier on Thursday

Speaking on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, the Duchess revealed that it had been a moving engagement for her.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be here today. It would have been the birthday of the Duke of Edinburgh and tomorrow would be the day of the death of my father and I'm very honoured to be here today doing something I know they would have appreciated."

