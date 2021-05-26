Duchess Camilla rocks the nautical look at the Royal Academy of Arts Prince Charles' wife looked amazing in her latest ensemble…

On Wednesday morning, the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Royal Academy of Arts to celebrate the gallery's reopening following the recent relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Camilla is patron of Royal Academy Friends and this institution is close to her heart. During her visit, she observed two exhibitions, one by painter David Hockney and another by RA Schools graduate Michael Armitage. During her visit she met with members of the ticketing, visitor welcome and security team who have been instrumental in the gallery’s safe reopening post lockdown.

We loved the mother-of-two's outfit for the occasion. She wore a stunning navy blue and white dress by her favourite designer Fiona Clare which had a total nautical vibe. So chic!

The Royal Academy of Arts was founded by King George III in 1768. It has a unique position in being an independent, privately funded institution.

Camilla in her navy blue frock at the Royal Academy of Arts

The company reopened its doors on Tuesday 18 May after many months of closure due to Covid-19. Like so many other arts organisations, the RA has been hit hard by the pandemic and does not receive revenue funding from the government.

It's been a busy week for 73-year-old Camilla. On Tuesday, she joined husband Prince Charles on an official royal visit to Coventry Cathedral. The blonde royal looked amazing in a navy blue dress which she teamed with her favorite cape coat and a crisp white shirt. Layering her items, it gave her outfit a contemporary feel. Accessorising to the max, she added black, knee-high boots and carried a black handbag by Demellier, which she also has in green.