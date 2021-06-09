Duchess Camilla stuns in baby blue and the designer bag of the moment Prince Charles' wife looks incredible in her latest outfit…

The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful on Wednesday afternoon as she met with Dame Darcey Bussell to take a look at the new 'On Point: Royal Academy of Dance at 100' display at The V&A.

READ: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla can't get enough of this affordable bag brand

We absolutely loved her outfit she wore for the occasion. The royal dressed for the lovely warm weather in a beautiful pastel blue shirt dress, which she teamed with nude pumps, classic gold jewellery and she carried a totally on-trend woven bag by Bottega Veneta.

Loading the player...

WATCH:The Duchess of Cornwall reunites with Darcey Bussell at the V&A

The swish leather piece in the classic neutral tan colour is part of the designer's cult intrecciato range. The 'Intrecciato small leather shoulder bag', is worth a whopping £2220.40 and is quite the investment piece. Many celebrities have been seen sporting this brand's arm candy, from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber, so Camilla is in great company!

MORE: Duchess Camilla surprises in beautiful printed dress for pub visit

Camilla also covered up with a chic printed silk facemask. The royal has been known to rock many eye-catching coverings since the pandemic began and we have to say, she has quite the stylish collection.

Camilla with Darcey at The V&A

The Duchess of Cambridge may opt for childrens masks from Amaia Kids, but Camilla opts for a slightly larger shape that curves upwards, highlighting her lovely cheekbones.

Camilla with her Bottega Veneta bag

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall is gorgeously glam in green for royal trip to Belfast

The exhibition 'On Point: Royal Academy of Dance at 100' is a free display curated between V&A and Royal Academy of Dance and celebrates 100 years of RAD telling the story of how it shaped the future of dance training. This is the first time in history the organisation has given access to its archive on such a scale. Camilla took on the role of Vice-Patron of the Royal Academy of Dance last year from The Queen who had held the position since 1953.