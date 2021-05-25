Duchess Camilla uses genius styling tip at Coventry Cathedral with Prince Charles

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall joined husband Prince Charles on an official royal visit to Coventry Cathedral during the 59th anniversary of its Consecration year.

During the special visit, Charles and Camilla were given a tour of the beautiful cathedral, and they laid a wreath and lit candles at a short service. The visit marks the definitive place of the Cathedral in the identity of Coventry as a City of Peace and Reconciliation.

Camilla, 73, looked incredible in her latest look which consisted of a navy blue dress which she teamed with her favouite cape coat and a crisp white shirt. Layering her items, it gave her outfit a contemporary feel. Amazing!

Camilla in her classic outfit

We saw the Duchess last week when she headed to Belfast. We were particularly taken with her travelling wardrobe, which featured lots of green, patriotic styles. At Belfast City Hall, the mother-of-two wore one of her favourite fit-and-flare style dress coats by Fiona Clare and even added a coordinating green silk face mask, as well as black knee-high boots and carried a green handbag by DeMellier.

A few weeks before, Camilla wore a fabulous feather-print shirt dress, also by her favourite fashion designer, Fiona Clare. If the royal has somewhere fabulous to be, you can bet that's who she will be wearing. HELLO! previously spoke to the talented designer who told us: "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin - HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser - was a jewel in the crown!"

She added: "I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."