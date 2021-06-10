Duchess Camilla wows in tropical print as she steps out on Prince Philip's 100th birthday The Duchess of Cornwall opened the British Flowers Week Festival

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever as she stepped out in London for a number of events on Thursday.

Her engagements, which coincided with what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, saw her visit the Garden Museum to open the annual British Flowers Week festival, touring flower installations which were designed around the theme of 'healing'.

In keeping with her horticultural day out, Camilla chose to wear a tropical print Fiona Clare dress, looking lovely in the outfit - which she teamed with nude heels and her Bottega Veneta handbag. The frock featured beautiful wildlife motifs and a fun, leafy pattern.

Camilla wore frock by her go-to designer, Fiona Clare

The Duchess also visited the museum's new exhibition, Constance Spry and Fashion for Flowers, curated by Royal florist Shane Connolly.

Shane, who holds the royal warrant to Prince Charles and the Queen, famously designed the wedding flowers for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 royal nuptials.

She received a beautiful bouquet featuring rosemary

Camilla also touched on what a moving visit it was for her, after being gifted a beautiful bouquet that included rosemary as a sign of remembrance.

She said: "I'm thrilled to be here today. It would have been the birthday of the Duke of Edinburgh and tomorrow would be the day of the death of my father and I'm very honoured to be here today doing something I know they would have appreciated."



Charles and Camilla paid tribute to Prince Philip

The Prince of Wales and Camilla paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on Thursday morning, sharing two photos that held special memories for them.

On their Clarence House Instagram account, the post was captioned: "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Prince Charles is the eldest son of Prince Philip

"[Photo] 1 - The Duke transfers his role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to The Duchess of Cornwall, during a joint ceremony at Windsor Castle and Highgrove in July 2020.

"[Photo] 2 - The young Prince Charles welcomes his father home from a trip to Malta in 1951."

The sweet second snap showed the Prince as a child, walking hand in hand with his father after he had stepped from the plane.

Philip sadly died on 9 April and the heir to the throne has spoken movingly about his father's death over the last couple of months, including at the end of Ramadan in May.