The Countess of Wessex turns heads in the summer midi dress you need

On Wednesday, the Countess of Wessex appeared on BBC Radio 5 live in an interview with Naga Munchetty. Sophie discussed the ongoing prevalence of rape and sexual violence as weapons of war in conflict around the world, and the importance of raising awareness and supporting survivors.

We loved the outfit she sported. Keeping in with the sustainable fashion movement, the 56-year-old decided to repeat one of her favourite dresses by DVF Diane von Furstenberg.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears discussing Prince Philip

The past season buy is worth £576 and boasts a seriously stylish geometric print, in orange, white and black – with an elegant flowing skirt that was perfect for the warmer weather. She first wore the style in 2020 during a special event for the Vision Foundation. Although Sophie's dress isn't available anymore - we found a fab alternative, so keep scrolling.

During the interview, the royal touched on the death of her father-in-law Prince Philip and explained how the pandemic meant they had not been able to spend as much time with the Queen as they would have liked. She said: " I think the whole grieving process is probably likely to take a lot longer… Because if you're not living with somebody, 24/7, the immediate loss isn't necessarily felt in the same way, as if somebody was in the house with you all the time."

The Countess of Wessex will appear on @BBC5live today. In the interview with Naga Munchetty, The Countess discusses the ongoing prevalence of rape and sexual violence as weapons of war in conflict around the world, and the importance of raising awareness and supporting survivors. pic.twitter.com/ECCAzNFFcc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 16, 2021

We last saw the mother-of-two at Ascot on Tuesday. As always, she looked incredibly chic, rocking a stunning peach maxi dress by one of her favourite designers, ARoss Girl. Known as the 'Amanda', it had a lovely loose silhouette, with poet sleeves and nipped in at the elasticated waist before falling to a floaty maxi hem. It also came complete with a self-tie belt. She added high heels and a circular disc hat embroidered with flowers, as well as a silver statement necklace.

