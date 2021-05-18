The Countess of Wessex channels Carrie Bradshaw in pleated statement skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her husband Prince Edward undertook several engagements in Somerset, including a visit to a vaccination centre.

During their visit, the royal couple met senior NHS officials who are leading on the delivery of the vaccination programme in Somerset, as well as key workers administering the vaccine, and patients receiving their jabs.

The 56-year-old positively glowed as she arrived, sporting clear, fresh skin and styling her trademark blonde tresses in a low ponytail. But check out her fabulous outfit!

In pictures that featured on the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust twitter page, the royal was seen sporting a lovely navy blue jacket, which she teamed with a white pleated skirt, high heels, a khaki clutch bag, and gorgeous gold jewellery. So chic!

Today we welcomed The Earl and Countess of Wessex to the @BathandWest, one of Somerset’s large COVID-19 vaccination centres.



Their Royal Highnesses met key colleagues and volunteers working on the programme, as well as people receiving their vaccines. pic.twitter.com/OEBQteih5V — Somerset NHS Foundation Trust (@SomersetFT) May 17, 2021

We couldnt help but notice how much this lovely skirt looked like something Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw would have worn. After all, the character loved a statement skirt, just like this one.

The character of Carrie Bradshaw wore a statement skirt and jacket in Sex and The City

We also loved how mother-of-two Sophie styled the look; her tailored navy jacket gave the smart ensemble a really contemporary feel.

In case you're inspired by Sophie's incredible ensemble, here are similar styles you might like.

The impeccably dressed royal is quite partial to a midi skirt or two. Back in 2019, Sophie attended a fundraising event organised by Epidermolysis Bullosa charity DEBRA, looking elegant and effortless in a bold red midi skirt from designer Valentino, and a pretty white blouse with flared sleeves.

A few months later, the royal reached for a fancy skirt again for a visit to Stepping Stones School in Surrey. She sported a patterned blue shirt, a sharp navy blazer and a show-stopping suede skirt. So chic…

