The Countess of Wessex makes her mark on Ascot in a stunning silk dress

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible on Tuesday as she attended the first day of Ascot 2021. The wife of Prince Edward decided to rock a stunning peach maxi dress by one of her favourite designers, ARoss Girl.

The dress the royal sported was called the 'Amanda' and is a past-season buy. The brand sources its silk from a Spanish mill renowned for its extraordinary textile-dying techniques. The loose silhouette had poet sleeves and nipped in at the elasticated waist before falling to a floaty maxi hem. It also comes with a self-tie belt. So beautiful!

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex's best headwear

The royal added cream high heels and a circular disc hat embroidered with flowers, as well as a silver statement necklace. She wore her blonde tresses up in a chic chignon and her makeup looked subtle yet glowing. Full marks, Sophie!

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the royals' summer calendar and we just love seeing our favourite family decked out looking stylish. The five-day event is always pretty epic and this year it's even more special than normal, being that last year's was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Sophie stole the show in her silk dress

It's been a busy few days for Sophie. At the weekend, she attended the official opening of Bagshot Pavilion- an improved facility using LMCT funding. The blonde royal wore a super striking dress by one of her favourite designers Peter Pilotto. The bright blue, floral print number was emblazoned with an eye-catching print, made in pastel colours. Known as the cloqué dress, it had a crew neckline, short angel sleeves, and the fit-and-flare silhouette was super flattering.

Mother-of-two Sophie is a great advocate for sustainable fashion and true to form has worn this dress before. She often repeats some of her statement styles, something all the stylish royal ladies do on a regular basis.

