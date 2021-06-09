The Countess of Wessex has a new dress - and we bet Kate Middleton will want to borrow it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex has started off her working week in a very stylish way. Prince Edward's wife wowed onlookers at the WI's Annual Meeting, wearing a fabulous new dress we need hanging up in our wardrobe right away.

The blonde royal chose this stunning 'Polka Dot Printed Maxi Dress' by by label of the moment ME+EM. The £295 design is made in a beautiful cream tone and comes complete with subtle balloon sleeves, a deep shirt cuff, a button front, grandad collar, drawcord waist and is finished with a pleated skirt. How chic? She wore the design with eye-catching drop earrings and her golden hair looked full and luscious.

This isn't the first time the 56-year-old has rocked ME+EM. Last month to celebrate International Nurses Day 2021, the royal headed to Frimley Park Hospital where she greeted staff and patients alongside her Edward. She wore a dazzling navy blue midi dress by the brand which again, had an on-trend pleated skirt, and a built in, zip-up top. It gave the whole getup a sports luxe vibe and she certainly turned heads in it.

ME+EM is really having a moment right now with the royal ladies - the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of their frocks only last week. During the royal tour of Scotland, Kate invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home, and wore an eye-catching pink outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster had told her it was her favourite colour. The silk shirt dress costs £450 and looked incredible on the mother-of-three.

The #CountessOfWessex yesterday gave a speech at the WI's Annual Meeting, discussing the unfair burden placed on women by the pandemic and sharing an anecdote about a cake so heavy it broke the plate.

She wore



NEW ME+EM polka dot dress



REPEAT Lucia Odescalchi 'Lens' earrings pic.twitter.com/SPQYq7FPjW — British Royal Fashion Data (@dataduchess2) June 9, 2021

Sophie and Kate have a close bond and share similar taste in fashion - you never know, maybe the Duchess may have her eye on Sophie's new frock!

Polka Dot Print Maxi Dress, £295, ME+EM

Fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail in 2019 that Sophie buys her pieces, but also picks up a little extra something for her royal relative.

Sophie wore a navy blue dress from ME+EM last month

Kate's stunning pink ME+EM dress

Donna explained: "Sophie got our black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'"

