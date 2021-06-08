The Countess of Wessex's floral midi skirt is just like this Marks & Spencer number

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex has the best wardrobe ever - from beautiful dresses to skinny jeans, funky shirts and insane high heels - the royal has the lot! One of the items the wife of Prince Edward is the queen of though, has to be floral skirts.

Sophie and Edward featured in an interview with The Telegraph earlier this month and the blonde royal sported a typically chic getup, which consisted of a white blouse and stunning, past-season floral skirt by one of her favourite designer brands, Erdem. The skirt was lilac and emblazoned with printed blooms.

Sadly, this beautiful style isn't available anymore but never fear - high street mecca Marks & Spencer has a very similar style for a lot less.

The 'Floral Plisse Midi Straight Skirt' costs just £35 and boasts a similar print as well as the same pristine shape the Erdem number has. The fluttery style is midi in length, has an elasticated waist as well as being fully lined for comfort. It's selling out fast, so get in there quick!

Floral Plisse Midi Straight Skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

Erdem is a brand that is loved by the royal family, with all of the royal ladies rocking it at some point. Princess Eugenie wore a black Erdem dress adorned with red blooms for her official engagement pictures back in 2017.The Duchess of Cambridge is partial to wearing designs from the Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu, having stunned in a Victorian-inspired blue number – the Christina Devore velvet midi dress - during the royal tour of Sweden in 2018.

Sophie wore an Erdem coat dress in 2017

The Duchess of Sussex has long loved the designer too, memorably rocking a racing green 50's style coat in 2019, which had a cowl-style neckline and striking black applique detail.

