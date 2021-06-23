The Countess of Wessex amps up her floral dress with a key fashion item The blonde royal always looks on point…

On Tuesday afternoon, the Countess of Wessex looked incredible as she headed to the W C Lee’s Almshouses in Windlesham. Prince Edward's wife chatted to the residents, trustees and guests about the history of the building, as well as the benefits of Almshouses, the refurbishments and extensions that took place during 2020.

In photographs that appeared on Twitter, the royal wore her golden hair in a loose and straight style, and sported neutral makeup. She decided to don a beautiful black floral dress, which featured bold purple blooms. She added tan boots, simple gold jewellery, and decided to give the look a classic edge by adding a lovely sleek black blazer.

A black blazer is a key item in any wardrobe as it can instantly give your look a smart finish, and can be worn with jeans, dresses and trainers.

We last saw the mother-of-two last week as she wowed the crowds at Royal Ascot. Saving her best look til last, she dressed up in a gorgeous palm tree print dress, from her favourite designer Suzannah, for Ladies' Day.

Delighted to welcome HRH The Countess of Wessex to the W C Lee’s Almshouses in Windlesham today.She chatted to the Residents, Trustees & guests about the history of the building & the benefits of Almshouses, the refurbishments & extensions that took place during 2020 pic.twitter.com/CtQqtcWLd4 — Surrey Lieutenancy (@SLieutenancy) June 22, 2021

Sophie wore her hair up in a chic chignon and added the floral headpiece that she also wore to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 royal wedding, which features feather details and roses. What a throwback!

She finished her look with nude heels and her snake print clutch bag, as well as a pretty jewelled belt and multi-stone earrings.

Sophie looked stunning at Ascot

Her dress, called the 'Metallic Embroidery Palm Shirt Dress', costs £1,290 on designer Suzannah Crabb's website.

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the royal family's summer calendar, and we have no doubt they were thrilled to be back at the course this year.