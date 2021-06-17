Countess Sophie surprises with royal wedding headpiece at Royal Ascot Ladies' Day

The Countess of Wessex rocked another chic racing outfit as she arrived at Royal Ascot on Thursday, dressed up in a gorgeous palm tree print dress, from her favourite designer Suzannah, for Ladies' Day.

Sophie wore her hair up in a chic chignon and added the floral headpiece that she also wore to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 royal wedding, which features feather details and roses. What a throwback!

She finished her look with nude heels and her snake print clutch bag, as well as a pretty jewelled belt and multi-stone earrings.

Sophie wore a palm tree printed dress from Suzannah

Her dress, called the 'Metallic Embroidery Palm Shirt Dress', costs £1,290 on designer Suzannah Crabb's website.

The royal joined Zara Tindall and lots of other famous faces on Ladies' Day. Zara looked equally as beautiful in a frilled floral dress and pink accessories.

It's been a busy week of racing fun for the royal family, and the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne have also been seen at Ascot in recent days, also dusting off their finest hats for the occasion.

Sophie wore the floral hat at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding

We've been in love with Sophie's looks all week! The Countess looked stunning in a custom-made floral look from Suzannah on Wednesday, teamed with her lilac feather Jane Taylor hat - and was beautiful in a nude silk number for Tuesday's event.

Zara looked beautiful in a floral Erdem dress

Also wowing us with her racing fashion is Princess Anne, who looked glamorous in green for Wednesday's outfit - wearing a stunning silk dress.

Princess Anne looked elegant in a green dress for day two of Ascot

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the royal family's summer calendar, and no doubt they are thrilled to be back at the course this year. While the Queen has so far been absent from the proceedings and there's been no traditional carriage processions, it's thought that she may attend at some point.

The monarch's racing manager John Warren has said the monarch, a keen horse breeder, is hoping to attend the Berkshire racecourse later in the week.