The Countess of Wessex's wedding jewellery is seriously inspiring us right now

We absolutely love a royal wedding. But then again, who doesn't? There's been plenty of monumental royal nuptials over the years, each and every one special and memorable in their own way.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex married in June 1999 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Sophie looked breathtaking in her silk organza Samantha Shaw dress.

WATCH: Happy wedding anniversary to the Earl and Countess of Wessex

Always setting the trends, she actually wore a coat-style gown that was decorated with over 325,000 pearls and crystal beads – some of which lined her V-neck, cuffs and skirt while others dotted across the fabric.

We especially loved her incredible jewellery. Sophie wore a full-length veil made of silk tulle and crystals, which was held in place by her beautiful diamond tiara.

Sophie and Edward on their wedding day in 1999

Best of all, she finished her look with a black and white pearl necklace and matching drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from Prince Edward. The royal had them made by Asprey and Garrard, who was also responsible for Sophie's engagement ring.

The Countess wore incredible jewellery on her big day

If you're a fan of Sophie's stunning bridal look, we think you will love this piece from royally-loved brand Soru. They have a dazzling chain necklace with an intricate cross pendant that really reminds us of the Countess's statement number.

Santina Chain Necklace, £245, Soru

The design is handmade in Italy from 24ct gold plated solid silver, using traditional techniques of gold sandblast and intricate filigree and features Swarovski pearls. The chain sits at the chest with an extendable closure. Priced at £245, it's the ideal eye-catching piece to give your neckline a bit of impact, don't you think?

Opal & Diamond Vatican Cross Pendant Necklace in 9ct Gold, £268, QP Jewellers

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn the brand on numerous occasions; most memorably back in 2016 when she donned a pair of dazzling earrings on an official visit to Canada. The mother-of-three wore a red dress by Preen which she teamed with a pair of £130 baroque, double-sided statement earrings which jewellery fanatics went crazy for.

