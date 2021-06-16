The Countess of Wessex rocks florals and feathers at Royal Ascot day two The blonde royal is killing it at Ascot right now…

It's day two of Royal Ascot and we are loving all the formal wear the royals have been stepping out in! At the top of our list is of course, the Countess of Wessex who always makes her mark when it comes to dressing for the races.

READ: Duchess Camilla, Countess of Wessex and more wow on day two of Royal Ascot - best photos

The beautiful mother-of-two decided to amp up her look, sporting a brand new, custom-made dress by one of her favourite high-end brands - Suzannah.The skirt was so eye-catching; it featured huge blooms and is the ideal number for the summer. She teamed the skirt with a white blouse, and a striking lavender hat with ostrich feather trim by Jane Tayor. She carried one of her most-loved clutch bags by Sophie Habsburg and topped the look off with Prada blush suede heels. Swoon!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla join Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne for day two of Royal

Suzannah is a label loved by the royal; she even wore a design from the brand at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex three years ago.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex turns heads in the summer midi dress you need

If the royal's hat looks familiar, that's because she also wore it back in 2018 to the racecourse on Ladies Day.

Sophie looked stunning on Day 2 of Royal Ascot 2021

Sophie teamed her statement headgear with a beautiful pleated shirt-style dress in a chic shade of dove grey by Suzannah once again. The pleated skirt gave the frock a contemporary edge and the button-style blouse skimmed her shape. We especially loved the edgy mandarin collar, too. She added velvet high heel shoes and a stylish snakeskin clutch.

Sophie wore the same hat in 2018

READ: Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and Duchess Camilla step out for day one of Royal Ascot - best photos

Also in attendance on day two was Princess Anne. The brunette royal looked elegant in a gorgeous green jacquard dress and a statement headpiece as she arrived at the Berkshire racecourse. We are obsessed with the button detailing on the bodice and 80s inspired puff sleeves.