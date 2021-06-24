Queen Letizia wows royal fans in the most ravishing red dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dressed to impress, Queen Letizia of Spain resumed her royal duties on Thursday as she attended the act of commemoration of the festivity of San Juan in Madrid. Recycling a ravishing red dress for the occasion, the monarch certainly turned heads in her fitted frock by Salvatore Ferragamo – and we've found the perfect lookalike!

The monarch turned heads in a designer dress by Salvatore Ferragamo

Reduced to £47 in the sale, Whistles is selling this strikingly similar design (which is also available to shop through John Lewis). Fitted with all the hallmarks of a classic shirt style, the tie belt creates a figure-flattering silhouette that's both chic and comfortable. An all-rounder perfect for all seasons, team it with your favourite sandals in the summer or add knee-high boots on those cooler days.

Red Shirt Dress, £47, Whistles

It's even received a number of glowing reviews, with one customer writing: "Usually I don't wear red (not my colour). But this garment suited me surprisingly well. And it's cheerful!"

"Style and fit is excellent," commented another.

Presiding over the ceremony, Letizia polished off her desk-to-daywear ensemble with ruby droplet earrings and an elegant pair of nude slingback stilettos. As for her hair and makeup, the mum-of-two swept her hair into a low chignon, rocking a brown smokey shadow and long, voluminous lashes.

Eagle-eyed fans might remember Letizia's outfit from her 2019 appearance at a safe schools conference in Palma. Pictured at the Palacio de Congresos de Palma de Mallorca, the monarch first accessorised her dress with snakeskin heels and a coordinating clutch bag – so glam.

Queen Letizia loves to experiment with bold colours

Letizia's summer wardrobe often inspires fans, and last week she stepped out in yet another bold look. Wearing a bespoke midi dress from Moisés Nieto, the 48-year-old attended the Order of the Civil Merit ceremony at the Royal Palace alongside King Felipe and their daughters, Princesses Leonor and Sofia.

Delivering a masterclass in colour-blocking, Letizia paired her designer frock with contrasting red and green droplet earrings, as well as her Caroline Herrera slingback heels.

