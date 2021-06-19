Queen Letizia makes a bold statement in the colour of the moment

Megan Bull
Queen Letizia of Spain wore a hot pink midi dress to attend the Order of the Civil Merit ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Recreate her look for less!
Queen Letizia is revered as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, so it's hardly surprising that she's bang on trend with her latest look. Attending the Order of the Civil Merit ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Friday, the Spanish monarch turned to the colour of the moment – hot pink – as she donned a bespoke midi dress from Moisés Nieto.
Queen Letizia attended the Order of the Civil Merit ceremony alongside King Felipe and their daughters, Princesses Leonor and Sofia
Making a bold statement, Letizia accessorised her frock with Caroline Herrera slingback heels and red and green droplet earrings. Sweeping her brunette tresses into a low chignon complete with natural and dewy makeup, she opted for her go-to combo, a brown smokey shadow complete with dark lashes and a rosy blusher to match.
In love with her dress? We've found a similar style from Hobbs – and it's on sale. Proving that less is more, this simple and understated design features flatteringly placed satin trims, tulip sleeves and a sleek pencil skirt. Reduced to £79, it's an ideal desk-to-daywear choice and would look so chic paired with stilettos.
Pink Shift Dress, £79, Hobbs
Pink is without a doubt the colour of the moment, and a number of royals and celebrities have been spotted wearing the vibrant shade recently, including the Duchess of Cambridge. Here are some of our favourite pink styles right now:
SHOP MORE PINK DRESSES:
Smock Dress, £23.99, New Look
Textured Midi Dress, £41.60, Oasis
Belted Linen Dress, £52, Oasis
Back in May, Kate donned a bubblegum pink shirt dress from Me+Em to meet with little Mila Sneddon and her family at the Queen's official Edinburgh home.
Polishing off her ensemble with the 'Lollipop' skinny belt from Boden, Kate's appearance has no doubt contributed to the colour's popularity this season, with the likes of Millie Mackintosh, Georgia Toffolo and more A-listers stepping out in pink.
