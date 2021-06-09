Queen Letizia just rocked the season's biggest trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia is revered as one of Europe's most stylish royals, and she just stepped out in the season's biggest trend! A picture of poise, the Spanish monarch turned heads in a bubblegum pink smock dress as she attended an exhibition in Madrid on Wednesday.

Looking lovelier than ever, Letizia accessorised her vibrant midi with matching snakeskin stilettos and silver stud earrings. Wearing her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, the mum-of-two kept her makeup natural and dewy.

Queen Letizia attended the the opening of the exhibition 'Berlanguiano, Luis Garcia Berlanga' in Madrid

Want to recreate her look for less? Smock dresses are selling like hotcakes right now, and we've found the best high street buys from Coast, New Look and John Lewis.

Button Through Poplin Smock Dress, £48.75, Coast

Reduced from £65 to £48.75, we're obsessed with Coast's poplin smock dress. Fitted with a high collarless neck, button-through front and a flowing tiered skirt, it's the perfect dress for relaxed summer days. Coordinate with cat-eye sunglasses and box-fresh trainers for an effortlessly cool feel.

Pink Poplin Dress, £23.99, New Look

A bestseller, New Look is selling a mini version for £23.99. Adorned with dramatic puff sleeves, a square neckline and a tiered hem, the brand recommends adding chunky sandals and a layered chain necklace.

Tiered Midi Dress, £49, John Lewis

Giving off major boho vibes, this midi dress is seriously chic. Retailing at an affordable £49, it also comes in bright emerald and coral shades.

Queen Letizia's sweet summer style

Queen Letizia's wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and she's been wearing a number of pretty pink pieces recently.

Just last week the monarch donned a blush pink double-breasted blazer dress to mark Armed Forces Day. Polishing off her outfit with fuchsia stilettos and a matching box clutch, fans of the royal may recognise her fab pink accessories – from Spanish designer Magrit – from the first time she met then-First Lady Melania Trump at the White House in 2018.

