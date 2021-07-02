Queen Letizia dazzles royal fans in waist-cinching dress for family outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia is known for her stylish dress collection, and the royal made no exception when she stepped out in a stunning Nina Ricci number on Thursday for the Princess of Girona Awards.

The mother-of-two was joined by husband, King Felipe VI, and her daughters, Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta Sofia, 14, for the event, in which Princess Leonor presented prizes to this year's winners.

Letizia's dress was in a gorgeous grey hue, and featured short sleeves, a high-low hemline, embellished stars and a waist-cinching belt that complimented the royal's figure perfectly.

She paired the fitted frock with strappy, silver heels from Spanish brand Magrit and accessorised with small silver hoops and a white face mask, ensuring that she was staying safe while out and about.

Queen Letizia looked gorgeous in the grey number

Letizia wore her hair in a low ponytail, complete with loose strands to frame her face, and sported a brown smokey eye and a peachy blush, looking radiant for the family affair.

This isn’t the first time that the royal has worn the dazzling dress, in fact, she was seen wearing the exact same outfit back in 2017 for the 60th anniversary of Europa Press Agency at Villamagna Hotel in Madrid.

Queen Letizia was joined by her family at the event

We love that Letizia isn’t afraid to outfit repeat, but unfortunately, as it is from a previous season it has sadly sold out. However, we have found an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look for your next event.

Gina Bacconi beaded maxi dress, £200, John Lewis

The royal's summer wardrobe seems to be getting more and more stylish, as earlier in the week the monarch channelled Victoria Beckham in a leopard print blouse and matching midi skirt from VB's designer collection.

Queen Letizia looked beautiful in Victoria Beckham's collection

Taking a walk on the wild side, Letizia showcased her figure in a stunning monochrome outfit complete with contrasting cherry red stilettos and demure silver stud earrings.

Wearing her glossy hair down in a sleek, straight style, the 48-year-old kept her makeup subdued and natural, teaming a brown smokey eye with a lick of mascara and a light dusting of bronzer – gorgeous.

