Queen Letizia channels Victoria Beckham in the chicest leopard print co-ord

Queen Letizia just added a seriously chic co-ord to her summer wardrobe! Attending the World Blindness Summitt in Madrid on Monday, the monarch channelled Victoria Beckham in a leopard print blouse and matching midi skirt from VB's designer collection – and fans are obsessed.

Queen Letizia looked so glamorous on Monday

Taking a walk on the wild side, Letizia showcased her trim figure in a stunning monochrome outfit complete with contrasting cherry red stilettos and demure silver stud earrings.

Wearing her glossy hair down in a sleek, straight style, the mum-of-two kept her makeup subdued and natural, teaming a brown smokey eye with a lick of mascara and a light dusting of bronzer – gorgeous.

VIDEO: Celebrities who love Victoria Beckham's designs

Eagle-eyed fans might remember Letizia's dress from previous engagements, including her visit to the Princess of Girona Awards in November 2019 and later, during a trip to Écija, Sevilla in 2020.

Unfortunately, as Letizia's two-piece has been recycled from past seasons, it's no longer available to shop from the label. However, we've found a stunning alternative from Monsoon.

GET THE LOOK:

Animal Print Shirt Dress, £99, Monsoon

Retailing at £99, this navy number is perfect for summer – and we reckon Letizia would love it. Fitted with long sleeves, an adjustable waist belt and a feminine floaty skirt, it's the ultimate desk to date night dress and can be paired with everything from vibrant heels to box-fresh trainers.

Meghan Markle is also a huge fan of Victoria Beckham's collection

Victoria Beckham has long been considered a go-to brand amongst Europe's best-dressed royals, and the Duchess of Sussex in particular is a huge fan. Marking one of her most iconic appearances, last year Meghan stepped out in a bright aqua pencil dress from the collection while accompanying her husband Prince Harry to the annual Endeavour Fund Awards.

Sending royal fans wild, the 'Meghan effect' has since resulted in a major sellout, but fortunately, VB has answered our prayers and released the dress in multiple colourways, including indigo, ivory, black and red.

