Our favourite royals have been out and about at Wimbledon this week, and we've seen some seriously glamorous looks. Bold prints are all the rage right now, with the Countess of Wessex and Princess Beatrice sporting polka dot frocks at the tennis championships. Meanwhile, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has had her fair share of Cinderella moments, donning designer ballgowns and regal tiaras for her royal engagements in Germany.

From Kate Middleton to Zara Tindall, Duchess Camilla and more, we've rounded up the chicest outfits of the week, so you can dress like a royal for less...

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in London

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, was joined by her husband, Prince William, to watch Australia's Ashleigh Barty take on Czech Republic's Karolína Plíšková at Centre Court on Saturday. Looking gorgeous in green, the mum-of-three donned a fit and flare midi dress, accessorising with her white Jimmy Choo heels.

GET THE LOOK:

We've found a number of similar styles, and they're fit for a duchess.

Green V-neck Dress, £39.20, Boden

Green Frill Midi Dress, £22.99, New Look

Green Midi Dress, £250, L.K.Bennett

Princess Mary at Wembley watching the Euros semi-final

Princess Mary wowed in a dark red blazer at the Euros semi-final

Princess Mary of Denmark looked so stylish in a dark red jacket as she supported the Danish team in the Euros semi-final. Layering her Alexander McQueen jacket over a white blouse, the royal added black tailored trousers and a tan belt.

GET THE LOOK:

Red Blazer, £49.99, Mango

The Countess of Wessex at Wimbledon in London

Sophie looked perfect in polka dots at Wimbledon

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant at Wimbledon in a polka dot Me+Em dress. She joined Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the royal box, and teamed her monochrome midi with Cartier sunglasses, a Sophie Habsburg clutch bag and some delicate jewellery.

GET THE LOOK:

While you can shop Sophie's exact style for £295, if you're looking for a high street alternative, Hobbs' dotty dress is seriously glam.

Polka Dot Midi Dress, £159, John Lewis

Pippa Middleton at Wembley watching the Euros semi-final

Pippa Middleton put in a surprise appearance at Wembley on Wednesday night to cheer on England in the Euros 2020 semi-final. Duchess Kate's sister was impeccably dressed, looking impossibly smart compared to most of her fellow football fans in the stadium.

The 37-year-old beauty opted for a pair of figure-flattering trousers from REDValentino in a chic neutral shade. She paired the statement capri pants with a cream, short-sleeved Lipsy knit and accessorised with a pair of Castaner wedges, in pictures published on MailOnline.

GET THE LOOK:

& Other Stories' crochet knit comes in two different colours – beige and black.

Crochet Knit Top, £45, & Other Stories

Add these cropped camel trousers to achieve the full Pippa effect.

Camel Cropped Trousers, £45, Hobbs

Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon in London

Princess Beatrice dressed her baby bump in a fabulous frock by Self-Portrait

Enjoying a day out at Wimbledon, Princess Beatrice dressed her baby bump in a puff-sleeved frock by Self-Portrait. Adding chic sunglasses to her look as well as some fine gold jewellery alongside her wedding and engagement rings, the royal wore her strawberry blonde hair in a sleek, blow-dried style.

GET THE LOOK:

Beatrice's designer dress is still available to shop at Farfetch and MyTheresa, though we predict a sell-out after its royal approval! River Island is selling a £50 lookalike, and we're adding it to our baskets ASAP.

Midi dress, £50, River Island

Zara Tindall at Wimbledon in London

Zara's outfit had major Meghan Markle vibes

Channelling her cousin-in-law Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall arrived at Wimbledon wearing a striped Ralph Lauren dress on Thursday. Completing her ensemble with a pair of navy wedge espadrilles, which are also very similar to the Castañer styles Meghan loves, Zara looked absolutely stunning.

GET THE LOOK:

Reduced to £79 in the sale, this shirt dress features a waist-cinching tie belt.

Hobbs Stripe Shirt Dress, £79, John Lewis

Queen Maxima at a concert in Germany

Queen Maxima recycled a blue tiered gown by Valentino

Queen Maxima turned heads on Tuesday evening when she stepped out at a concert in Germany wearing a showstopping blue tiered gown – and royal fans noticed something special about it.

Donning a glamorous Valentino dress, the Dutch royal looked exquisite in the strapless powder blue number – a rare occasion in royal fashion history, as royal ladies are traditionally forbidden from bearing their shoulders.

Defying royal fashion protocol, the mother-of-three accessorised her bare shoulders with a dazzling aquamarine necklace, matching earrings and a metallic Dior clutch bag. Providing some protection from the chilly weather, the royal opted to drape an elegant silk scarf around her arms.

GET THE LOOK:

Wolf & Badger's icy blue gown is fit for royalty!

Pastel Blue Tiered Maxi Dress, £140, Wolf & Badger

Queen Maxima at a state dinner at Bellevue Palace

The monarch teamed her mauve and gold embroidered ballgown with a tiara

Delivering the tiara moment we've all been waiting for, Queen Maxima wore yet another gorgeous dress on Monday night as she attended a scaled-down state dinner at Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

A picture of poise in her mauve and gold embroidered ballgown, the monarch accessorised with an array of stunning jewels, including the smaller version of the sparkling 19th century Stuart Tiara, with diamonds from the set as earrings.

The Duchess of Cornwall at a public engagement in Wales

Duchess Camilla loves her Bottega Veneta handbag

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall met with local business owners in Wales to celebrate the Hay Festival. Dressed for summer, the blonde royal looked fabulous in a blue kaftan gown that finished just past the knee.

The fancy frock was made in a lovely light material, so perfect for throwing in your case if you are heading off somewhere. She decided to go classic with accessories and opted for gold drop earrings, gorgeous nude high heels and a stunning neutral-toned handbag by Bottega Veneta.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS is selling this glamorous tote version, and at £26 it's a total bargain.

Camel Tote Bag, £26, ASOS

