Kate Middleton wows in Zara power blazer for surprise Euros appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge put in a surprise appearance at Wembley stadium alongside her husband Prince William and their son Prince George on Tuesday evening. Looking lovely as ever, Kate stepped out in a symbolic red blazer to show her support for the England team as they face off against Germany in the nail-biting Euro 2020 last-16 game.

The 39-year-old royal showed her allegiance to the Three Lions team, rocking a statement red blazer with gold button detailing from high street mecca Zara.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, Kate sported black trousers and a plain white vest top, letting her eye-catching blazer take centre stage.

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks incredible at England game

The Duchess wore her long brunette hair down in loose curls and kept her makeup look fresh and natural.

Kate's Zara blazer is sadly out of stock - and it's no wonder since it was a total bargain. Keen to get your hands on a similar style? We've rounded up some of the best options on the high street below, so keep scrolling...

Meanwhile, William opted to wear a suit - just like his mini-me son, who looked adorable in a matching ensemble.

Duchess Kate wowed in a red Zara blazer at the Euros game

The Cambridges are big football fans, especially the Duke of Cambridge, who is President of The Football Association and a huge Aston Villa fan.

He has passed on his love of the sport to his children, in particular Prince George. Back in 2019, the young royal attended his very first match alongside his younger sister Princess Charlotte, watching Norwich City vs Aston Villa at Carrow Road Stadium.

Kate was last seen at the Natural History Museum last Tuesday, visiting the new Urban Nature Project at the London space.

The royal's off-duty look was impeccable and so on-trend for summer 2021. She donned skinny, light-toned jeans from & Other Stories, a pair of Veja trainers, a simple white top and a gorgeous pink Chloe blazer.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by Prince William and Prince George

She reunited with her husband at Wembley after his brief trip to Scotland, where he joined his grandmother The Queen. On Monday, the monarch and her grandson visited the Iru-Bru factory in Cumbernauld and then attended the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

