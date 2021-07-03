Kate Middleton wore a pair of shoes in a colour she rarely wears - and they're a hit with fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge quite literally stepped out in style on Friday – and fans are obsessed with her shoes. Making a surprise visit to Wimbledon, the royal donned a pair of white Jimmy Choo heels, a colour she rarely ever wears.

Kate looked so glamorous on Friday

Sashaying in her designer stilettos, Kate looked effortlessly chic as she teamed a navy blazer with a white blouse and a polka dot skirt from Alessandra Rich for her outing. Jewellery-wise, she added her go-to Simone Rocha pearl earrings, and a Spells of Love satellite necklace layered with her Daniella Draper gold Midnight Moon necklace.

Carrying Mulberry's 'Amberley' bag in white - a new designer purchase for the Duchess, Kate certainly delivered a masterclass in off-duty dressing.

Want to recreate her look for less? River Island is selling a near-identical pair of heels for £45. Embossed in a textured print, they're seriously gorgeous – and perfect for summer celebrations.

GET THE LOOK:

White high heel shoes, £45, River Island

Of course, if you're happy to splash the cash on a designer set, Jimmy Choo's Romy 100 pumps are also available to shop on Farfetch for £525.

Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Pumps, £525, Farfetch

VIDEO: William, Kate and George stand for the national anthem

It's been a busy week for sports fan Kate, and on Tuesday she put in a surprise appearance at Wembley Stadium alongside her husband Prince William and their son Prince George.

Donning a symbolic red blazer to show her support for the England team as they faced off against Germany in the Euros, the 39-year-old made a bold statement in her vibrant Zara jacket, which featured gold button detailing.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, Kate sported black trousers and a plain white vest top, letting her eye-catching blazer take centre stage. Completing her look with a stunning pair of Simone Rocha pearl earrings, she wore her long brunette hair down in loose curls and kept her makeup fresh and natural.

