Duchess Camilla is pretty in polka dots for day out with Prince Charles The royal couple attended the Great Yorkshire Show

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant in a floaty dress as she stepped out at the Great Yorkshire Show with Prince Charles on Thursday.

Looking lovely in her polka dot look, she added a navy blazer and tan heels to the outfit, and smiled happily in the sunshine at the event.

The royal styled her trademark platinum hair in a bouncy style, too, and wore delicate layered jewellery. She also sported a chic pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses in the warm UK weather.

Camilla looked beautiful in her polka dot dress

Camilla joined her husband, who is patron of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, in meeting staff, stewards and exhibitors, and to undertake a tour of the stands and livestock areas.

It's been a busy week for the Duchess, who also stunned in her formalwear on Wednesday evening at a star-studded event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust.

She also added chic sunglasses to her look

Camilla looked elegant as ever in a flowing tunic and trousers by one of her favourite designers Anna Valentine, adding a woven clutch bag and delicate jewellery.

She also shared a beautiful video on her 'Reading Room' Instagram account on Wednesday evening, walking amongst the idyllic garden at Highgrove with one of her favourite books clasped in her hands.

The Duchess looked beautiful on Wednesday evening

And since Camilla looked stunning in her blue belted dress, royal fans were quick to comment on her look.

"Such a flattering frock on the Duchess! That video makes me want to visit Highgrove," one wrote, while another added: "What a beautiful video and how amazingly beautiful Camilla looks there, wow!"