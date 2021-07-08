Duchess Camilla looks like an actual movie star in her new summer dress Prince Charles' wife glams up in Wales…

On Wednesday afternoon, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall headed to Llanerch Vineyard in Pontyclun, Wales. The royal met with entrepreneur Ryan Davies and enjoyed a spot of wine tasting!

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall amps up her royal blue dress with sell-out designer bag

The Duchess looked incredibly stylish for the visit, deciding to wear a beautiful floral dress. The navy number looked terrific in the sunshine, it featured a white full bloom print and was made with a stripe down the sides and at the neckline. So chic! Accessorising to perfection, the blonde beauty added dainty gold jewellery and her favourite nude high heels by Sole Bliss.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla carry out first joint outing on Wales visit

Earlier that day, Camilla and Charles visited the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama to learn how staff and students have coped during the pandemic.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall makes us really want this Burberry trench coat

When the royal couple first arrived, they met students and staff in the college’s foyer, and Camilla told William Pearson, studying for an MA in advanced opera performance "I can't wait to get rid of this" and touched her face mask.

Camilla dazzled in her fancy frock

Charles and Camilla were treated to performances of music and drama by the talented students who, with the help of lecturers and tutors, have managed to continue their studies at the Cardiff-based college despite Covid restrictions.

Camilla said she 'cant wait' to not have to wear a mask

It's been a busy week for the royal. Not only is she currently partaking in the royal tour of Wales, she also announced her new patronage.The 73-year-old has joined HorseBack UK as the charity's patron. The charity provides help, education and recovery tools to veterans and others needing mental health support.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall wears pretty summer print as she pays heartfelt tribute

The Duchess shares a passion for horses, is a keen rider and understands the incredible emotional impact horses have on human recovery. It is this emotional connection, along with HorseBack UK's distinctive educational tools, that make them leaders in mental health recovery.