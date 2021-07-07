The Duchess of Cornwall amps up her royal blue dress with sell-out designer bag Prince Charles' wife's handbag game is strong…

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall met with local business owners in Wales to celebrate the Hay Festival. Dressing for summer, the blonde royal looked fabulous in a blue kaftan gown that finished just past the knee.

The fancy frock was made in a lovely light material, so perfect for throwing in your case if you are heading off somewhere. She decided to go classic with accessories, opting for gold drop earrings, gorgeous nude high heels and a stunning neutral toned handbag by Bottega Veneta.

Camilla's bag is known as the 'Intrecciato small leather shoulder bag' and it's worth a whopping £2220.40. The on-trend piece has already sold out. The royal fashion effect strikes again, right?

The high-end designer brand cemented their place at the top of the 'It' bag list in 2020 with their Cassette designs - and the slouchy Pouch clutch was on every influencer's arm in 2019.

Camilla looked incredible in her blue dress

A-listers such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber are all fans, so Camilla's in great company.

Designer threads are high in Camilla's wardrobe; she owns lots of luxury pieces. She has a pair of cream Chanel heeled pumps with a distinctive black toe cap and has worn them regularly since 2005.

The mother-of-two is often seen in her stone-coloured trench coat, by British heritage brand Burberry.

And who can forget her swish tote from mega-luxurious French fashion house Moynat, a classic trunk-maker that dates way back to 1849. The royal has been spotted carrying the Gabrielle Clutch, which is so exclusive that you cannot purchase it online. The smaller version is available though, and will cost you a mere £3440. Yikes!