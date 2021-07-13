Duchess Camilla accessorises her dreamy dress with an amazing charm necklace Prince Charles' wife looks beautiful in latest outfit…

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible wearing a fabulous navy blue dress that was emblazoned with white detail as she paid a visit to Helen & Douglas House, of which she is patron. She accessorised with an amazing gold charm necklace and nude high heels.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall amps up her royal blue dress with sell-out designer bag

During her visit, the royal was met by the hospice’s Chief Executive, Clare Periton, and Sir Ian Blair, Chair of Trustees.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall shares unseen look inside Clarence House

The mother-of-two met five families in the hospice’s garden along with staff, to find out how they have coped during the pandemic and how Helen & Douglas House has helped them through this difficult time.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall makes us really want this Burberry trench coat

The Duchess also viewed paper butterflies on one of the trees in the garden with messages from bereaved families to remember their children who have sadly passed away.

Camilla looked amazing in her navy blue frock

We last saw Prince Charles' wife on Wednesday, during a visit to Llanerch Vineyard in Pontyclun, Wales. The royal met with entrepreneur Ryan Davies and enjoyed a spot of wine tasting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla: Unexpected Queen of Fashion

The Duchess looked incredibly stylish for the visit, deciding to wear a beautiful floral dress. The navy number looked terrific in the sunshine, it featured a white full bloom print and was made with a stripe down the sides and at the neckline. So chic! Accessorising to perfection, the blonde beauty added dainty gold jewellery and her favourite nude high heels by Sole Bliss.

We loved Camilla's pretty charm necklace

MORE: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla can't get enough of this affordable bag brand

Last week was a big one for the royal; she announced her new patronage. The 73-year-old joined HorseBack UK as the charity's patron. The charity provides help, education and recovery tools to veterans and others needing mental health support.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall wears pretty summer print as she pays heartfelt tribute

Camilla shares a passion for horses, is a keen rider and understands the incredible emotional impact horses have on human recovery. It is this emotional connection, along with HorseBack UK's distinctive educational tools, that make them leaders in mental health recovery.