Duchess Camilla is beautiful in blue for stunning new portrait Hundreds of royal fans reacted!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in a stunning new picture posted to her 'Reading Room' Instagram account on Thursday.

Looking lovely in her waist-cinching blue shirt dress, Camilla added a chic pair of wedges to her look as she sat in the gardens at Highgrove.

The smiling portrait was captioned: "Welcome to Season 3 of The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room. Does anyone recommend any books they have read over the past couple of weeks?"

Plenty of fans responded with their latest reading recommendations, though many couldn't help but comment on Camilla's latest outfit.

"[Such a] beautiful photo of the Duchess Camilla! Good luck to all of us with season 3," one wrote, while another added: "I'm really looking forward to Friday and Camilla is so incredibly beautiful."



Camilla looked beautiful in the new portrait

It's not the first time the Duchess has wowed fans with the gorgeous dress, since she also posted a sweet video of herself strolling through the gardens at Highgrove on Wednesday.

The short clip shows Camilla walking around and stopping to smell the flowers whilst wearing her blue and white belted dress and pretty earrings. In one hand, she is holding a book, which will presumably feature in the new season.

"Such a flattering frock on the Duchess! That video makes me want to visit Highgrove," said one follower, whilst a second remarked: "What a beautiful video and how amazingly beautiful Camilla looks there, wow - really looking forward to the next season again."

Some of the Duchess' previous recommended reads

The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room has no doubt been a passion project for the royal, who holds a number of patronages focusing on literacy and reading - and is an avid book lover herself.

Speaking following its launch in January, she said: "To me, reading is a great adventure. I've loved it since I was very small and I'd love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do.

"You can escape, and you can travel, and you can laugh and you can cry. There's every type of emotion humans experience in a book."