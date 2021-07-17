Queen Letizia sends royal fans wild in the most ravishing red dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Resuming her royal duties on Friday, Queen Letizia wowed in the most ravishing red dress – and fans are obsessed. Recycling a classic fit-and-flare style by one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera, the monarch was certainly a picture of poise as she received the Spanish Olympic Team before their trip to the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia received the Spanish Olympic Team on Friday

Creating a bold all-red look, Letizia accessorised with matching slingback suede pumps, also from Carolina Herrera. Adding a pair of small diamond stud earrings, she wore her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for her go-to makeup look – a smokey copper eyeshadow complete with long lashes and a subtle hint of bronzer – gorgeous!

In love with her outfit? Us too, and we've found a number of glamorous alternatives from the high street.

Red A-Line Dress, £134.25, Karen Millen

Reduced to £134.25 in the sale, Karen Millen's A-line version features a similar statement zip design. Fitted at the waist, this sleeveless style flows into a tailored skirt, creating an uber flattering silhouette that's perfect for the office.

Accentuated with a voluminous pleated skirt, this cherry red number would look incredible teamed with stilettos and a coordinating clutch bag.

Red Jacquard Dress, £152.10, Hobbs

Eagle-eyed fans might recognise Letizia's Carolina Herrera dress from previous royal engagements.

Regularly recycling her wardrobe, back in 2019 the monarch donned her patriotic midi to meet with the Spanish Men's Basketball Team at the Palace of Zarzuela. Congratulating the national team on their gold medal win at the FIBA ​​World Cup in China, she added the same designer slingback heels. Opting for a more statement jewellery look, Letizia donned her Aldao Joyeros ruby cabochon and diamond droplet earrings.

VIDEO: Royals wowing in red

Revered as one of the best-dressed royals in Europe, fans are loving Letizia's summer wardrobe right now, and earlier this month she stunned in a fitted Nina Ricci number for the Princess of Girona Awards. Rocking her gorgeous grey gown, the elegant design featured short sleeves, a high-low hemline, embellished stars and a waist-cinching belt.

