Duchess Camilla's statement earrings give her fave dress a whole new look The royal knows how to accessorise to perfection…

On Monday morning bright and early, the Duchess of Cornwall joined her husband Prince Charles at Exeter Cathedral. Basking in the beautiful weather, the royals looked very smart, with Charles wearing a crisp grey suit and Camilla sporting one of her favourite dresses by Fiona Clare.

The dress in question has been worn by the royal many times this year - it's clearly a key piece in her wardrobe right now. The stunning design features printed feathers on a navy blue material and is designed in a shirt shape so it's easy to throw on. Camilla teamed the design with nude high heels.

The mother-of-two is photographed constantly, and knows the power that accessories have when changing an outfit that has been worn before. This time, Camilla vamped up her faithful frock with a lovely pair of gold statement earrings and a selection of gold necklaces. It was such a pretty look and the Duchess looked radiant.

As ever, her makeup was flawless and her hair had been preened to perfection with a bouncy blowdry.

Camilla and Charles at Exeter Cathedral

During their visit, the royal pair met with community groups. Charles is Patron of the Exeter Cathedral Development Appeal, and with Camilla, they heard about restoration work.

Camilla added gold jewellery to make her outfit stand out

The pair spoke with representatives from Devon Wildlife Trust, Exeter City Community Trust and the Met Office, which works with the Cathedral and Exeter University on Climate Change research. They also celebrated the city’s designation as a UNESCO City of Literature and launched The Royal College of Nursing’s Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet Scheme in England.

Exeter Cathedral is one of Europe’s great cathedrals. The building was significantly developed from the 12th to 14th centuries and today stands as the most complete example of a first rank church in the English Decorated architectural style.