Duchess Camilla is radiant in chic floral dress as she marks 74th birthday The Duchess of Cornwall thanked royal fans for their well wishes

The Duchess of Cornwall shared a heartfelt message on Saturday to thank royal fans for their sweet birthday wishes.

Camilla, who turned 74, looked radiant in a beautiful floral dress as she penned: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes for The Duchess of Cornwall," alongside a cake emoji.

The royal's navy frock featured a white full bloom print and was made with a stripe down the sides and at the neckline.

The photo was taken earlier this week during a visit to Llanerch Vineyard in Pontyclun, Wales. The royal met with entrepreneur Ryan Davies and enjoyed a spot of wine tasting!

For the outing, Camilla accessorised with dainty gold jewellery and her favourite nude high heels by Sole Bliss.

The Duchess was inundated with well wishes from royal fans and her family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen.

Camilla shared a photo taken earlier this week

Kate and William lead the tributes to Camilla, sending her birthday wishes across their social media platforms.

Posting on their Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Camilla wearing a chic navy blazer and polka dot skirt, the royal couple wrote: "Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!" followed by a balloon emoji.

They also took to Twitter and shared a different stunning snap of the Duchess looking effortlessly elegant in a pale green Anna Valentine three-quarter-length tunic and trousers from a fundraiser she attended earlier this week alongside the same message.

Camilla looked gorgeous in her floral dress

The Queen also marked her daughter-in-law's special day, sharing a photo on the Royal Family's Instagram Stories of Camilla in a green jacket and patterned scarf.

The caption read: "Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!" followed by a cake emoji, adding: "#HAPPYBIRTHDAYHRH. Swipe up to find out more about HRH's life and work."

Camilla is Prince William and Prince Harry's stepmother after her marriage to Prince Charles in April 2005, when she became the Duchess of Cornwall. She has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles; Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

