The Countess of Wessex and Melania Trump just had a twinning fashion moment The Countess and the former First Lady double up…

The Countess of Wessex had a fabulous weekend alongside her husband Prince Edwardat the British Grand Prix. Dressing for the super sunny weather, the royal rocked a beautiful, past-season Alaïa light pink and white maxi dress which is worth around £2000.

READ: Prince Edward and Countess Sophie's mansion is 6x bigger than Prince William's

Stepping out at Silverstone, the glamorous royal wore her blonde hair in loose curls, accessorising with simple studs, a dazzling pearl necklace and a pair of chic black sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comments on the Queen's colourful style

Sophie's sleeveless dress came complete with a statement red print and she added a pair of her favourite white Penelope Chilvers wedges and her trusty Sophie Habsburg clutch bag. Amazing!

MORE: All the times Sophie Wessex and Meghan Markle wore the same outfit

We knew we had seen the dress somewhere before; former First Lady Melania Trump wore the same design in a slightly darker tone for Easter celebrations back in 2018. The wife of Donald wore the statement frock in a similar way - keeping accessories to a bare minimum, but she added a white pair of Christian Louboutin high heels. Fancy!

Sophie looked gorgeous in her light pink Alaïa dress

The Earl and Countess attended the Formula One event to meet Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo and the full McLaren team to thank them for their support of The Duke of Edinburgh Award's 'Do It 4 Youth' Challenge.

Melania Trump wore the red version in 2018

McLaren Racing is joining forces with The Duke of Edinburgh Award to support the project, which raises money to enable a million more young people from the hardest hit communities to take part in DofE.

READ: Countess Sophie sports glam new hairstyle and floaty dress at Wimbledon

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and 'Do It 4 Youth' branding features on both Norris & Ricciardo's McLaren MCL35M Formula 1 cars during the 2021 British Grand Prix - and no doubt Sophie and Edward were excited to see it in person.