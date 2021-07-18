Countess Sophie is glamorous in statement summer dress at the British Grand Prix

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked lovely in an elegant red and white maxi dress as she was pictured at the British Grand Prix alongside her husband Prince Edward on Sunday.

Braving the scorching temperatures, Sophie chose to wear a white sleeveless dress complete with a statement red print, adding a pair of chic white wedges and an oversized clutch bag for the hot weather at the weekend.

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward joined the McLaren team at Silverstone

Stepping out at Silverstone, the glamorous royal wore her blonde hair in loose curls, accessorising with simple studs, a dazzling pearl necklace and a pair of chic black sunglasses.

Given the current coronavirus restrictions haven't yet lifted, Sophie's look wasn't complete without a perfectly styled red facemask that matched her immaculate red and white ensemble.

The Earl and Countess attended the Formula One event to meet Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo and the full McLaren team to thank them for their support of The Duke of Edinburgh Award's 'Do It 4 Youth' Challenge.

The Countess stunned in an elegant dress and white wedged heels

McLaren Racing is joining forces with The Duke of Edinburgh Award to support the project, which raises money to enable a million more young people from the hardest hit communities to take part in DofE.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and 'Do It 4 Youth' branding features on both Norris & Ricciardo's McLaren MCL35M Formula 1 cars during the 2021 British Grand Prix - and no doubt Sophie and Edward were excited to see it in person.

Of course, carrying on the legacy of the DofE award is important to the royal couple and the rest of their family, in tribute to the late Prince Philip.

The last time we saw Sophie was at Wimbledon, when she wowed in her pretty midi dress from Me+Em - with a bouncy new blow-dry.

Sophie recently wowed at Wimbledon

The royal usually wears her mid-length hair loose and natural, but she appeared to have added some tighter curls for her visit to Centre Court.

For her Wimbledon outfit, Sophie accessorised her dress with her Cartier sunglasses, Sophie Habsburg clutch bag and some delicate jewellery. She teamed her bouncy hairstyle with soft and natural makeup. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

